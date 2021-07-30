Joni Mitchell Recorded by Jimi Hendrix Track Released - Noise11.com

On 19 March, 1968 Jimi Hendrix turned up at a Joni Mitchell gig in Ottawa, Canada.

In a new interview with Cameron Crowe Joni said, ‘My name is Jimi Hendrix. I’m on the same label as you. Reprise Records.’ We were both signed about the same time. He said, ‘I’d like to record your show. Do you mind?’ I said, ‘no, not at all.’ There was a large reel-to-reel tape recorder in the box.”

“The stage was only about a foot off the ground. He knelt at edge of the stage, with a microphone, at my feet,” Mitchell recalled. “All during the show, he kept twisting knobs. He was engineering it, I don’t know what he was controlling, volume? He was watching the needles or something, messing with knobs. He beautifully recorded this tape. Of course I played part of the show to him. He was right below me.”

Hendrix tape went missing for 50 years but was recently discovered and donated to the Library and Archives Canada. Hendrix recorded 22 Joni songs that night. All 22 will be included on Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) due 29 October 2021.

From the show at Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada the song ‘The Dawntreader’ has been released.

