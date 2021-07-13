 Jordin Sparks Stars In A Hallmark Movie - Noise11.com
Jordin Sparks, music news, noise11.com

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks Stars In A Hallmark Movie

by Music-News.com on July 14, 2021

in News

Singer-turned-actress Jordin Sparks is celebrating Christmas early this year after signing on to star in a holiday movie for America’s Hallmark Channel.

Sparks will executive produce A Christmas Treasure, in which she will co-star with The Expanse actor Michael Xavier, and she will show off her vocals by belting out covers of This Christmas and Oh Holy Night.

Sparks’ original festive tune, Oh, It’s Christmas, from her 2020 holiday album, will also feature in the movie, which will follow her writer character Lou as she debates her career future, according to Deadline.

“Christmas is so special to me and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you all this year,” Sparks said in a statement.

“I loved being able to perform some of my favourite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie.

“Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, ‘Home is where the Heart is.'”

A Christmas Treasure will premiere as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas TV event, although an exact launch date has yet to be announced.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Halsey
Watch Halsey’s Creepy New Video

Halsey has reteamed with video director Colin Tilley to create a new IMAX film to chart her pregnancy journey.

44 mins ago
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish Snaps Back At Her Critics

Billie Eilish has hit back at critics claiming she's in her "flop era".

12 hours ago
Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Creates Video Game

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has been developing a multiplayer PC game he hopes will be ready by the end of the year.

1 day ago
Khalid
Khalid Performs At Virgin Spacecraft Launch

Khalid will perform his new single, New Normal, during Virgin Galactic's Unity 22 Spaceflight launch on Sunday.

2 days ago
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish Teases Second Album

Billie Eilish says it was "fun" stepping out of her "comfort zone" on her latest single, 'NDA'.

4 days ago
Claptone
Claptone Album To Feature Seal and Barry Manilow

DJ Claptone has summonsed Seal and Barry Manilow for some help on his third album ‘Closer’.

5 days ago
Jakob Dylan by Yasmin Than
Jakob Dylan To Release First Album For The Wallflowers In Nearly A Decade ‘Exit Wounds’

Jakob Dylan will release his first album with The Wallflowers in almost a decade this week. ‘Exit Wounds’ comes nine years after 2012’s ‘Glad All Over’.

6 days ago