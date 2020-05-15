 Joseph Wooten & The Hands of Soul To Stream Live From Nashville This Weekend - Noise11.com

Joseph Wooten

Joseph Wooten & The Hands of Soul To Stream Live From Nashville This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2020

in News

Joseph Wooten will perform his Hands of Soul on Saturday night from Rudy’s Jazz Lounge in Nashville.

Joseph has put this show together as a fundraiser. He says, “We are raising money to keep this fabulous venue, named after my late talented brother Rudy, open in these trying times.

“With your help we can do it!

“So please, stop by, donate if you can…

“Enjoy the music…

“And stay healthy!”

Noise11.com Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas is a personal friend of Joseph and Stephanie Wooten and their musical family. Mr Kontonicolas has attended many Wooten Family performances as a guest of the Wootens including their performance at the iconic New York venue Blue Note Jazz Club.

Joseph Wooten has been the keyboard player for the Steve Miller Band since 1993. He is a three-time Grammy nominated artist. Joseph published his first book ‘It All Matters, What I Believe, Worlds That I Live By’ in 2018 and has also given a TEDx Talk to a sold-out auditorium.

The Wooten family band is called The Wooten Brothers. It features Victor Wooten, Roy Wooten (Futureman), Regi Wooten, and formerly the late Rudy Wooten.

Joseph Wooten and The Hands Of Soul Live Stream

Saturday, May 16, 2020
7:00pm
Live at Rudy’s Jazz Room
Cover: no cover
https://facebook.com/rudysjazzroom

