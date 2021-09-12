 Josh Homme Issued Restraining Order - Noise11.com
Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman 200

Josh Homme Queens of the Stone Age by Ros OGorman

Josh Homme Issued Restraining Order

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2021

in News

Josh Homme’s ex-wife Brody Dalle and their two sons have filed for a restraining order against the rock star.

Dalle has filed the order on behalf of their sons Orrin, 10, and Wolf, five, accusing him of physical and verbal abuse.

According to TMZ, in the filing Orrin claims during a recent incident Homme grabbed his private parts and drinks alcohol while his kids are in the car.

The filing also states that Orrin has accused his dad of flicking his ears, hitting his head, poking his chest and throwing things at him – as well as calling him fat and allegedly making threats about murdering his ex’s new boyfriend.

The requested order wants Homme kept 100 yards away from his children.

Homme has denied the claims via his lawyer Susan Wiesner, who told TMZ police had declined to take action when presented with the “spurious” allegations.

“Ms Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims,” her statement read.

Homme and the Distillers frontwoman married in 2005 and divorced in 2019 and later filed for restraining orders against the other.

The couple’s third child, 15-year-old Camille, is not mentioned in the latest legal filing.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

