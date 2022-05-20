 Josh Piterman Premieres ‘Caruso’ Ahead of Loving You EP - Noise11.com
Melbourne ‘Phantom’ Josh Piterman has shared the first of the new music he was working on during Lockdown. ‘Caruso’ is a song written by UK songwriter and producer Steve Anderson for Josh.

Josh Piterman says, “Steve is an outstanding producer and writer and has given so much to the world of music over many years. Naturally I was incredibly excited to work with him. Steve also has such a love and understanding for the world of film composition, and we drew a lot of inspiration from the likes of Hans Zimmer and James Horner when creating this EP. His excitement to create this uniquely blended sound was extremely infectious. We had a mutual desire to bring back some of that age old musical romance, whilst exploring an epic filmic quality with a contemporary edge. Both Steve and I were very particular about the song selection and road tested a number of different tracks before choosing these four and in doing so found some beautiful musical nuances, which seamlessly transition between soaring and powerful to delicate and fragile. I also wanted to express multiple elements of the notion of love. From magical to logical, exhilarating to heartbreaking, internal to external and finite to infinite.”

Anderson, who has worked with Kylie Minogue, Michael Jackson, Sting, David Bowie, Take That, Westlife, Steps, Delta Goodrem and Paul McCartney says “Josh and I first met virtually during the first lockdown in 2020 and we instantly clicked, as our vision for what sonic world his incredible voice could inhabit was totally in sync. Combining an epic widescreen modern soundtrack with a truly classic and iconic vocal. It’s simply breathtaking to witness that voice live in a studio and I’m so proud of what we achieved by pushing the boundaries of this genre. Plus I have a long standing affection for Australia and refer to it lovingly as my second home so it was almost inevitable that this creative partnership would work out so beautifully.”

Josh Piterman will soon release his EP ‘Loving You’ which will also feature a cover of Coldplay ‘Fix You’.

Josh had been starring as The Phantom in Phantom of the Opera on London’s West End when the pandemic hit. He will reprise for the role for Sydney and Melbourne in October.

‘Loving You’ will be released on 24 June.

