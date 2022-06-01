Joss Stone Quits Touring To Be A Stay At Home Mum - Noise11.com

Joss Stone has suggested her touring days are over.

Stone – who has daughter Violet, 18 months, with partner Cody DaLuz – is pregnant with her second child after she suffered a devastating miscarriage last year, and she has admitted that being a mum is what she wants to do now, and she’d only consider hitting the road again once her little girl is at school.

Speaking on the ‘Sweat, Snot and Tears’ podcast, she said: “I just don’t want to leave Violet, I just don’t want to do that.

Touring with babies when they’re small is completely doable. Cody works from his computer on the bus. He walks me to the stage with Violet. He goes back, gives her a bath and by the time I’m finished on stage, it’s time to put her to bed. So it’s perfect.

“For me, I’ve completely let go of it. I’ll only be doing the touring stuff when she’s going to school if I can’t keep the lights on any other way because I’m good. I’ve done my touring.

“I’ve wanted to be a mum for so long. This is the thing I want to do.”

Instead of touring, Joss Stone – who returned to the spotlight after winning ‘The Masked Singer’ in 2021 – is keen to pen tunes for other artists.

She added: “My dream is to write for other singers. I can do that from home. So I could drop Violet at school, come home, write some songs and go pick her up. That’s what I would love.

“If I can set my life up like that, that would be perfect.”

Joss announced the news of both her heartbreaking miscarriage and pregnancy in October.

She said on the podcast: “It was the most awful thing I think that has happened ever in my life.

”I didn’t share it for a very long time but when I got pregnant again … I don’t know, I felt like I did have a baby in me before and no one knew him.

“It was like say, ‘Okay yeah, we are having a baby again and it’s so good’ but it’s like what happened to the little baby before?’

“I think he was a he, I don’t know because it was only nine weeks, but he was my little baby and now he’s somehow still part of my world.

“So it feels like that if I was to mention this one and not mention him, it like not talking about one of your kids and that made me feel bad.”

