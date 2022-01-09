 Judas Priest Are Planning More New Music - Noise11.com
Rob Halford of Judas Priest at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Rob Halford of Judas Priest at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Judas Priest Are Planning More New Music

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2022

in News

Judas Priest have no plans to stop making albums. Frontman Rob Halford has insisted recording new music and performing it live is what “sustains” the heavy metal band.

Although there is no release date for the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Firepower’, the 70-year-old rocker has reassured fans that it’s on the way at “some point”.

He said when asked if they will ever quit the studio: “Look at the Stones, look at Aerosmith, look at Elton – you know, it’s what defines us.

“Your music defines you.

“And what’s important is that your music has to define you at the place that you’re at now.

“So, the material that we have now, that we’ll be working on, again, will be a reference point.

“This will be Judas Priest in 20-blah, blah, blah … when it’s released.

“This is a reinforcement of everything that you know about us and love about us, but in a new presentation.

“But at the core of the heart of it will be a connection that threads all the way back to sleeping in the van, because we couldn’t afford the day shift, at the Rocka Rolla studio.

“And that’s the joy – that’s the joy of it.”

Rob insisted they could quite easily sit back and become a heritage act, but making new music fuels them to carry on.

He added to Goldmine magazine: “Look, we don’t need to make another album.

“We haven’t needed to make another album because you’ll hear, ‘If you don’t play ‘Breaking The Law’, I’m going to tear the roof off the building. If you don’t play ‘Living After Midnight’ or ‘Painkiller’ …’

“So, we have the songs.

“We’ve always had the songs for a long time now, but the thrill for us is to take these – as of right this moment – unheard tracks, we cook them, we finish them off, record them, and we can’t wait to show them off live at some given point in the future.

“We need that. We need that part; it sustains us.

You know, Picasso never stopped painting until his final days.

“You can’t put a plug into the creative force. It’s just the wrong thing to do.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Saget
Full House Star Bob Saget Dead At 65

TV star and comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. Saget was on tour in the USA. He had just started the tour in Florida. He was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

4 hours ago
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman
KISS Release Another Official Bootleg – Live In Virginia Beach

KISS have released another official bootleg. ‘Live In Virginia Beach’ was recorded at Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on 25 July 2004.

6 hours ago
From L to R – Mayor of Los Cabos, Óscar Leggs Castro; Sammy Hagar; Secretary of Tourism, Economics and Sustainability of the state of Baja California Sur, Maribel Collins present Sammy Hagar with Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos
Sammy Hagar Named Tourism Ambassador In Los Cabos

Sammy Hagar is now the Ambassador for Tourism for Los Cabos in Mexico.

6 hours ago
David Bowie from the Lazarus finale
Madame Tussauds To Display New David Bowie Figure

On what would have been his 75th birthday, Madame Tussauds London has today released never-before-seen images from David Bowie’s 1983 sitting with their artists as the London landmark announces a new upcoming figure of the late, great, icon of sound and vision. This will be the second David Bowie figure to feature at the famous Baker Street attraction.

11 hours ago
Tony Visconti
Tony Visconti On David Bowie’s Berlin Years

Tony Visconti recalled an untold story about making the album ‘Low’ - particularly the track Weeping Wall - with David Bowie on Mary Anne Hobbs’ ‘Bowie at 75’ special show, on BBC Radio 6 Music this morning.

1 day ago
David Bowie Toy
New Mixes Of David Bowie ‘Shadow Man’ Released

Two previously unreleased cuts of David Bowie's ‘Shadow Man' have been released.

2 days ago
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.
Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Eddie Van Halen’s Last Words

Valerie Bertinelli has revealed the last words her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, said before he died.

3 days ago