Judge In Guy Sebastian Fraud Trial Dies Suddenly - Noise11.com

New South Wales District Court Judge Peter Zahra has died suddenly just days after beginning the fraud trail of Guy Sebastian against his former manager Titus Day.

Zahra suffered a stroke and passed away jurors head this morning as the hearing was meant to continue. The case has now been adjourned for a week until a new judge is appointed.

Sebastian is pursing an alleged misappropriation of $900,000 in royalties from this former manager Day. Sebastian alleges Day stole the amount from his royalties, performances and sponsorships between 2013 and 2020.

Sebastian claims he was shortchanged hundreds of thousands of dollars for his Taylor Swift tour support. Day is facing 100 charges including embezzlement, fraud, larceny and theft.

