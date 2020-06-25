 Judith Owen Covers Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’ - Noise11.com
Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne on Tuesday 7 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Judith Owen at the Paris Cat in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Judith Owen Covers Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2020

in News

Judith Owen has previewed her upcoming ‘Both Things Are True’ album with a sultry cover of Jess Glynne’s ‘Hold My Hand’.

Jess’ original version was on her 2015 debut album ‘I Cry When I Laugh’. “I adore Jess Glynne and this is a song that’s had me dancing ecstatically around the room on multiple occasions,” Judith Owen said in a statement. “But when it came to covering it, I took it to church and made it an epiphanal hymn to love and to the gratitude I feel at finally being able to say ‘I don’t want to walk alone.’ So, the words are what really guided my version. Right now I think we’re in this unusual situation where we can’t disguise our feelings and pretend we’re omnipotent and doing ok when we’re not. We’re vulnerable and we all need someone who gives us strength, who’s got our back. I’ve spent so much of my life masking my vulnerability, in my career, friendships, and even in marriage, only to find the sweetest relief and liberation in being human and needing others.”

‘Hold My Hand’ has been a work in progress. Judith’s version features her longtime inhouse legend bass player Leland Sklar, Pedro Segundo on percussion and Lohr on the Hammond organ.

The song took time to put together. In June 2018 Lohr and Judith recorded ‘Hold My Hand’ with just piano and Hammond. In March 2019 Leland and Pedro put their parts on in New Orleans.

Watch the story behind ‘Hold My Hand’ and solo performance by Judith:

