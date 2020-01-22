Juice WRLD Death Ruled Accidental Overdose

21-year old rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose, according to the Cook County Coroner.

Jarad Anthony Higgins (aka Juice WRLD) died on 8 December 2019. He was on board a private jet from Los Angeles to Chicago. Higgins was popping pills during the flight. The pilot alerted police that there were drugs and guns on board the plane. When police arrived to meet the plane Higgins was convulsing. He was taken to nearby Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has now concluded that Higgins died from toxic levels of Oxycodone and codeine.

