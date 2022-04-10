 Julian Lennon Performs Imagine For the First Time - Noise11.com
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft

Julian Lennon Performs Imagine For the First Time

by Music-News.com on April 10, 2022

in News

Julian Lennon performed his late father John Lennon’s song Imagine for the first time ever on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the singer-songwriter posted a video of him performing the 1971 hit in a dark room surrounded by candles and accompanied by acoustic guitarist Nuno Bettencourt.

In the accompanying caption, Julian explained that in delivering his take on Imagine, he broke a vow that he would only perform the song “if it was the End of the World”.

He posted the video during a benefit for Ukrainian refugees, closing out a televised European Union pledge drive that raised $10.1 billion in grants and loans for the cause.

“Today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, Imagine,” the 59-year-old wrote. “I had always said that the only time I would ever consider singing Imagine would be if it was the End of the World…

“The war on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy… As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could.”

Of the track, Julian continued: “Within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time…The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for.”

The drive, called Stand Up for Ukraine, ended on 9 April, but humanitarian organisations are still taking donations.

music-news.com

