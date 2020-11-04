 Julian Lennon Re-Records ‘Saltwater’ With Melbourne’s Patrick Roberts - Noise11.com
Patrick Roberts Imagine

Julian Lennon Re-Records ‘Saltwater’ With Melbourne’s Patrick Roberts

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2020

in News

Singer songwriter Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon, has contributed to a new Beatles tribute album from Melbourne violinist Patrick Robert titled ‘Imagine The Album’.

As Patrick explains, ‘Coupled with these legendary songs I decided to include a very special version of Saltwater. I have always loved this song ever since hearing it as a child and I feel the lyrics could not be any more appropriate today. Every word of the song has so much meaning for the current world we are living in so for Julian to agree to re–record ‘Saltwater’ especially for this record is very humbling. Tommy Emmanuel’s quintessential and recognisable guitar sound is truly unforgettable. Coupling Julian’s amazing vocals with the truly incredible Tommy Emmanuel has been a wonderful experience.’

Julian Lennon originally released ‘Saltwater’ on his forth album, 1991’s ‘Help Yourself’.

Andy Walter, who mastered Roberts’ ‘Imagine’ album says, “Working on Patrick Roberts’ album Imagine was a particular pleasure as so many of the tracks were originally created by The Beatles, just yards away from where I am sitting in the studio. Let me be clear – this album is a delight. I worked on turning these great recordings into a legendary interpretation… an EQ push here, a tweak there, but keeping the warm analogue feel. We were going for an epic, large sound that complimented the incredible performances and interpretations of these much loved songs…… Our virtual work has produced a finished master that is epic and engaging and I hope flatters a depth of musicianship and creativity that compliments the nostalgia and importance of these Beatles masterpieces. It was a pleasure to work on and I hope that I have brought many sprinkles of the famous Abbey Road ‘magic’ into these wonderful performances.’

Proceeds from ‘Imagine The Album’ will go to Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation and Sony Foundation Australia.

TRACKLISTING

1. While My Guitar Gently Weeps – featuring Aaron McLain

2. And I Love Her

3. Saltwater – featuring Julian Lennon & Tommy Emmanuel

4. Let it Be

5. Imagine

6. Here Comes The Sun

7. Blackbird – featuring Phil Turcio

8. Eleanor Rigby – featuring VARGO

9. Something

10. Yesterday

11. Hey Jude

https://www.jbhifi.com.au/products/cd-roberts-patrick-imagine-cd

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael G Ronstadt
Michael G. Ronstadt Composes Piece To Save the Vaquita

Cellist Michael G. Ronstadt has joined a group to create awareness of the plight of the Vaquita, the smallest porpoise and the world’s smallest cetacean (the mammal combination of porpoises, dolphins and whales).

22 mins ago
Walk Off The Earth image
Walk Off The Earth Cover AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’

Canada’s Walk Off The Earth toured Australia just before that couldn’t tour anywhere anymore and Australianised the trip with an Oz Rock Classic from AC/DC ‘Thunderstruck’.

2 hours ago
Kingswood
Kingswood Lockdown With ‘Juveniles’ Revision ‘Reveries’

Melbourne’s Kingwood have used their lockdown downtime to try something completely different. ‘Reveries’, the second Kingswood album of 2020, even features members of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

19 hours ago
Jake Bugg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jake Bugg Is Working On A Movie Soundtrack

Jake Bugg has been penning music for a movie about Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho.

1 day ago
Shakira
Shakira Pleads For US Government To Reunited Children and Parents

Shakira has penned a heartfelt op-ed for Time magazine about the hundreds of children who have been separated from their families at the U.S./Mexico border.

2 days ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Damon Albarn Wants To Get Back To Live Music

Damon Albarn understands that the health crisis is a "medical emergency" but insists it is also an "existential one" too as he urged governments to allow people to play and listen to live music if they wish to.

2 days ago
Jason Derulo, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jason DeRulo On Lockdown

Jason DeRulo admitted he only spent 60 days at home last year because he was working and the Covid-19 pandemic has made him re-evaluate how he works.

2 days ago