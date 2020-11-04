Julian Lennon Re-Records ‘Saltwater’ With Melbourne’s Patrick Roberts - Noise11.com

Singer songwriter Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon, has contributed to a new Beatles tribute album from Melbourne violinist Patrick Robert titled ‘Imagine The Album’.

As Patrick explains, ‘Coupled with these legendary songs I decided to include a very special version of Saltwater. I have always loved this song ever since hearing it as a child and I feel the lyrics could not be any more appropriate today. Every word of the song has so much meaning for the current world we are living in so for Julian to agree to re–record ‘Saltwater’ especially for this record is very humbling. Tommy Emmanuel’s quintessential and recognisable guitar sound is truly unforgettable. Coupling Julian’s amazing vocals with the truly incredible Tommy Emmanuel has been a wonderful experience.’

Julian Lennon originally released ‘Saltwater’ on his forth album, 1991’s ‘Help Yourself’.

Andy Walter, who mastered Roberts’ ‘Imagine’ album says, “Working on Patrick Roberts’ album Imagine was a particular pleasure as so many of the tracks were originally created by The Beatles, just yards away from where I am sitting in the studio. Let me be clear – this album is a delight. I worked on turning these great recordings into a legendary interpretation… an EQ push here, a tweak there, but keeping the warm analogue feel. We were going for an epic, large sound that complimented the incredible performances and interpretations of these much loved songs…… Our virtual work has produced a finished master that is epic and engaging and I hope flatters a depth of musicianship and creativity that compliments the nostalgia and importance of these Beatles masterpieces. It was a pleasure to work on and I hope that I have brought many sprinkles of the famous Abbey Road ‘magic’ into these wonderful performances.’

Proceeds from ‘Imagine The Album’ will go to Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation and Sony Foundation Australia.

TRACKLISTING

1. While My Guitar Gently Weeps – featuring Aaron McLain

2. And I Love Her

3. Saltwater – featuring Julian Lennon & Tommy Emmanuel

4. Let it Be

5. Imagine

6. Here Comes The Sun

7. Blackbird – featuring Phil Turcio

8. Eleanor Rigby – featuring VARGO

9. Something

10. Yesterday

11. Hey Jude

https://www.jbhifi.com.au/products/cd-roberts-patrick-imagine-cd

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments