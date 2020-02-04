Julian Lennon Recovering After Cancer Operation

Julian Lennon has announced he has recently undergone an emergency operation to remove a cancerous growth.

In a social media post, Lennon writes:

“A few days ago, I went to visit My dermatologist, here in LA, when she noticed a little bump on My head, that was actually a Mole, that had been there, along with a Birthmark, for the last 57 years…. But this time, it looked & felt a little different. She urged me to have a Biopsy 2 days ago, which I obliged… Only to learn, 24 hrs later, that it was Malignant/Cancerous, and that her recommendation was to get it removed immediately, which is what happened today….

“Hopefully We managed to remove all that was cancerous, but the Mole is being sent off again, for a further/deeper analysis, and I’ll have those results next week”.

The post also came with a warning.

“If You Love this Life, and All that it encompasses, then take time out for yourself, to go and get checked out By Your Doctor, and do every Health Check possible!!!!

Go twice a year, if you can, minimum…. Things can turn in a Day, as it did with Me…. Take care of Yourself, and urge those you love, to go for Check-Ups too….

Life is too Short… Don’t make it shorter, by being ignorant about Your Own health.”

Julian Lennon’s last album was ‘Everything Changes’ in 2011. In 2016 he released an updated version of ‘Saltwater’ for The White Feather Foundation.

