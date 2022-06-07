 Justin Bieber Cancels Show Due To Illness - Noise11.com
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman

Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman

Justin Bieber Cancels Show Due To Illness

by Music-News.com on June 8, 2022

in News

Justin Bieber has been forced to cancel upcoming shows due to illness.

Bieber was due to perform in Toronto, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena on June 7 and 8, but he has postponed the dates alongside a planned show in Washington, DC on June 10 as part of his ‘Justice’ world tour.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders).

“To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better! (sic)”

Bieber didn’t give any details on his illness.

Meanwhile, Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber were reportedly denied entry into one of New York City’s swankiest restaurants after they turned up over the weekend without booking a table.

The couple hit the town in Manhattan on Saturday night (04.06.22) after Justin’s concert at the Barclays Center and headed to exclusive eaterie Carbone in Greenwich Village but they reportedly didn’t get in.

A source told E! Online: “They tried to get into Carbone, but they got denied.”

The insider went on to claim the pair turned on their heels and headed to nearby restaurant Socialista instead where they “had a great time”.

After moving on from the city, he is set to be back in the Big Apple next week for two shows at Madison Square Garden on June 13 and 14.

The couple’s outing comes after Hailey recently opened up about having therapy to cope with life in the spotlight.

In a video on her YouTube channel, she said: “There are several things I like to do to check in with myself. “One of those things being talk to somebody you trust.”

Hailey continued: “It’s something that I felt not sure of in the beginning.

“But the more I’ve grown my relationship with my therapist, it has been such a game changer for me and it’s a space where I feel really safe to be able to talk about what’s going on in my mind, say things out loud and feel safe and not feel judged.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

George Ezra
George Ezra To Release New Album And Play Australia

George Ezra will release a new album Gold Rush Kid later this week (10 June) and with it comes new songs to perform live for the first time in Australia.

2 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Is Ready For Broadway

Chris Martin wants to become a Broadway star.

3 days ago
Post Malone
Post Malone To Be A Father

Post Malone is determined to be a "hot dad".

6 days ago
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw
The 1975 Pencil In July 7 For An Announcement

The 1975 have earmarked July 7 as a "significant date for the band" ahead of the release of their fifth studio album.

6 days ago
BTS
Joe Biden Welcomes BTS To The White House

BTS visited the White House (Oval Office) yesterday to discuss diversity and other related issues with President of the United States Joe Biden.

6 days ago
The Wanted, Noise11, Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
The Wanted To Remain On Hold As They Come To Terms With Tom Parker’s Passing

The Wanted will remain in hiatus while the band comes to terms with the passing of singer Tom Parker.

7 days ago
Will Butler Releases First Solo Music After Leaving Arcade Fire

Will Butler has released his first solo music since departing Arcade Fire.

7 days ago