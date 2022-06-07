Justin Bieber Cancels Show Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber has been forced to cancel upcoming shows due to illness.

Bieber was due to perform in Toronto, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena on June 7 and 8, but he has postponed the dates alongside a planned show in Washington, DC on June 10 as part of his ‘Justice’ world tour.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders).

“To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better! (sic)”

Bieber didn’t give any details on his illness.

Meanwhile, Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber were reportedly denied entry into one of New York City’s swankiest restaurants after they turned up over the weekend without booking a table.

The couple hit the town in Manhattan on Saturday night (04.06.22) after Justin’s concert at the Barclays Center and headed to exclusive eaterie Carbone in Greenwich Village but they reportedly didn’t get in.

A source told E! Online: “They tried to get into Carbone, but they got denied.”

The insider went on to claim the pair turned on their heels and headed to nearby restaurant Socialista instead where they “had a great time”.

After moving on from the city, he is set to be back in the Big Apple next week for two shows at Madison Square Garden on June 13 and 14.

The couple’s outing comes after Hailey recently opened up about having therapy to cope with life in the spotlight.

In a video on her YouTube channel, she said: “There are several things I like to do to check in with myself. “One of those things being talk to somebody you trust.”

Hailey continued: “It’s something that I felt not sure of in the beginning.

“But the more I’ve grown my relationship with my therapist, it has been such a game changer for me and it’s a space where I feel really safe to be able to talk about what’s going on in my mind, say things out loud and feel safe and not feel judged.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

