Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

Justin Bieber has hit back at an allegation of sexual assault recently made against him on social media.

A woman named Danielle took to Twitter to described an alleged assault, claiming the incident took place on 9 March, 2014 at The Four Seasons hotel in Austin, Texas, to coincide with the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival – where the singer had made an appearance that year.

“My friends and I were enjoying ourselves the entire night,” Danielle wrote in her since-deleted post. “A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course we said yes.”

Danielle, who was 21 at the time, alleged then-20-year-old Justin asked her group to go back to his room, and continued: “He then asked me to join him in bed. That’s when I asked myself, ‘How in the world is this normal?’… My body felt unconscious. I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next.”

Taking to his Twitter page, Justin refuted the story, telling fans: “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight.”

“I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” he insisted. “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw… What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf (girlfriend) Selena Gomez.”

The star went on to share links to reports at the time backing up his claims that he was with Gomez on the night of the alleged assault, and stated that he “stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LA Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up”.

“We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted,” he continued. “On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town.”

Justin concluded: “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Justin, 26, shared emails and receipts throughout his lengthy Twitter thread to back up his story.

