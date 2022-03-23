 Justin Bieber Dismisses Defamation Lawsuit - Noise11.com
Justin Bieber Dismisses Defamation Lawsuit

by Music-News.com on March 24, 2022

Justin Bieber has filed to voluntarily dismiss a defamation lawsuit against two defendants who accused him of sexual assault.

Bieber originally filed the suit in 2020 after the defendants claimed on Twitter that he had sexually assaulted them.

However, Bieber dropped the legal action on Friday, with his lawyers filing a request in a Los Angeles court.

According to editors at Rolling Stone, it remains unclear whether the dismissal is due to a settlement or if Bieber simply decided to drop the case.

In tweets posted in June 2020, one defendant named Danielle alleged that Bieber had assaulted her in an Austin hotel room after the South by Southwest event in 2014. Bieber’s lawyers said he didn’t have a room at the hotel and provided evidence that he had spent the night with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez at a rental property elsewhere in the city.

On the same day, defendant Khadidja Djibrine posted that Bieber had assaulted her in a New York City hotel room in March 2015. Bieber’s team claimed he hadn’t stayed at that hotel either, and provided photos of the Canadian popstar at a Met Gala afterparty during the time of the alleged incident.

The lawyers stated at the time, “It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalise on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence.”

music-news.com

