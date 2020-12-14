 Justin Bieber Is After A Christmas No 1 in UK - Noise11.com
Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Bieber Is After A Christmas No 1 in UK

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2020

in News

Justin Bieber is making a last-minute bid for a U.K. Christmas number one after teaming up with the NHS Trust Choir to re-record his hit Holy.

The collaboration comes five years after the choir singers beat Bieber to the top of the charts.

“It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of U.K. chart history together,” Bieber told The Mirror. “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

Zoe Davies, who is part of the choir, said, “Seriously I remember joking about us doing a duet and now it’s happening.”

Justin impressed the choir members back in 2015 when he urged fans to purchase their version of A Bridge Over You, instead of his track Love Yourself. He then met with the group and said, “I was honoured to meet everyone from the choir and I’m really happy that they got their number one.”

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir reunited with Bieber at Abbey Road Studios to record the new version of Holy, which Bieber released in September.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jessica Mauboy
Jessica Mauboy Signs With Warner Music

Jessica Mauboy will head into 2021 as a Warner Music artist.

7 hours ago
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Bernie Sanders Presents Dua Lipa With Billboard Women of the Year Award

Dua Lipa virtually received her Billboard Women in Music honour from one of her heroes, U.S. politician Bernie Sanders, on Thursday night.

4 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Release Joint Song ‘Matches’

Britney Spears has teamed up with the Backstreet Boys for new song Matches.

4 days ago
Yungblud
UK Charts: Yungblood Is No 1 In The UK

Yungblood 'Weird' is no 1 in the UK. Racking up 39,000 chart sales – with 91% of its total made up of pure sales – Weird! comfortably leads this week chart, finishing ahead of Together At Christmas by Michael Ball & Alfie Boe at Number 2.

4 days ago
The Avalanches We Will Always Love You
The Avalanches Debut The Divine Chord Video With MGMT and Johnny Marr

The Avalanches third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ has been released and so has a new video for ‘The Divine Chord’ featuring MGMT and Johnny Marr.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Ninth Album Evermore

Taylor Swift has released a surprise new album ‘Evermore’, her second album this year.

4 days ago
Soundgarden, ChrisCornell - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Chris Cornell Covers Album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ Released

A collection of covers by Chris Cornell has popped up on streaming services. ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ features Cornell’s covers of songs by Guns ‘N Roses, Prince, Nilsson, Janis Joplin, John Lennon and others.

4 days ago