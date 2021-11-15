Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Is Coming To Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber dates have been announced for Australia and New Zealand for the Justice World Tour.

Bieber will start the tour in Perth on 22 November.

Dates are:

22 November, Perth, HBF Park

26 November, Melbourne, Marvel

30 November, Sydney, Football Stadium

3 December, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

7 December, Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/justinbieber

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 22 November

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 24 November

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES *

* Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent

or legal guardian at all times and have purchased a ticket.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



