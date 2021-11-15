Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Is Coming To Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber dates have been announced for Australia and New Zealand for the Justice World Tour.
Bieber will start the tour in Perth on 22 November.
Dates are:
22 November, Perth, HBF Park
26 November, Melbourne, Marvel
30 November, Sydney, Football Stadium
3 December, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
7 December, Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 22 November
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details
Begins: Wednesday 24 November
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES *
* Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent
or legal guardian at all times and have purchased a ticket.
