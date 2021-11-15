 Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Is Coming To Australia and New Zealand - Noise11.com
Justin Bieber (photo supplied)

Justin Bieber (photo supplied)

Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Is Coming To Australia and New Zealand

by Noise11.com on November 16, 2021

in News

Justin Bieber dates have been announced for Australia and New Zealand for the Justice World Tour.

Bieber will start the tour in Perth on 22 November.

Dates are:

22 November, Perth, HBF Park
26 November, Melbourne, Marvel
30 November, Sydney, Football Stadium
3 December, Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium
7 December, Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/justinbieber
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 22 November
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 24 November

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES *
* Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent
or legal guardian at all times and have purchased a ticket.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele 30
UK Charts: Adele ‘Easy On Me’ Spends Fourth Week At No 1

Adele secures a fourth consecutive week atop the Official Singles Chart with Easy On Me.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Says If 30 Doesn’t Come Now It Never Will

Adele says she'd likely have shelved her comeback album "if it wasn't coming out now".

3 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Wore A Bullet Proof Vest To Joe Biden Inauguration

Lady Gaga wore a "bulletproof" dress to U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this year.

6 days ago
Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong
Gorillaz Are Coming To Your Cinema Screen

Gorillaz’ 'Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong’ will screen in cinemas worldwide for one day only on 8 December 2021.

November 7, 2021
Brad Paisley American Highway bourbon
Brad Paisley Debuts His Bourbon

American country star Brad Paisley has launched his own brand of bourbon ‘American Highway’.

November 7, 2021
Nic Cester To Publish Children’s Book ‘Skipping Girl’

Nic Cester is paying tribute to one of Melbourne’s landmarks, the Skipping Girl Vinegar sign, with his first children’s book ‘Skipping Girl’.

November 5, 2021
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Signs With Travis Barker’s Label

Avril Lavigne has signed to Travis Barker's record label.

November 5, 2021