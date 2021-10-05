 Justin Bieber Launches His Own Cannabis Line - Noise11.com
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman

Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman

Justin Bieber Launches His Own Cannabis Line

by Music-News.com on October 6, 2021

in News

Justin Bieber has launched his first-ever cannabis line.

Bieber is partnering with the California-based company Palms to develop a line of pre-rolled joints, called Peaches. The name is a nod to his chart-topping hit Peaches, which references getting “weed from California”.

“Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying,” the Canadian singer told Vogue. “But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.”

A portion of the proceeds from the product will benefit Veterans Walk and Talk, a veterans advocacy group dedicated to expanding the use of cannabis and psychedelics. Funds will also support the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit focused on freeing those imprisoned for marijuana possession, and the Eaze Momentum Accelerator, which supports people from marginalised groups breaking into the cannabis industry.

The co-founder of Palms, Noah Annes, said the company was excited to partner with Bieber due to his “openness about his mental health struggles”.

“With Justin’s help shining the spotlight on these important topics, we hope to inspire others to talk more freely about both mental health and cannabis consumption,” Annes said in an interview with Vogue. “Together, we will be able to further our message of utilising cannabis in a functional and meaningful way, allowing it to be a light in the dark – and also, a really enjoyable time.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Announces Her Fourth Album On the Day She Turns 33 and a Third

Adele has confirmed her fourth album is on the way and ahead of that we get to hear 15 seconds of the track ‘Easy On Me’ coming October 15. Hey we may be reading too much into the relevance of the day but today she turned 33 1/3.

2 hours ago
Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Ronan Keating To Release An Irish Album

Ronan Keating is set to pay homage to his homeland of Ireland on his upcoming album, 'Songs From Home'.

6 hours ago
Natalie Gauci
Natalie Gauci Wears The David Bowie Spacesuit For ‘Blackstar’ For Her ‘Pictures of Mars’ Video

Australian singer Natalie Gauci has a surprisingly soulful new song on the way. In the video for ‘Pictures of Mars’ Natalie is wearing the same space suit David Bowie used at the start of his ‘Blackstar’ video.

24 hours ago
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Threatened To Cancel Texas Concert Due To Abortion Laws

Billie Eilish considered dropping out of a Texas concert over the weekend due to the U.S. state's restrictive abortion laws.

1 day ago
The Script, music news, noise11.com
UK Charts: The Script On Track For A No 1 Album

The Script are set to gain their sixth UK Number 1 album this week, with their greatest hits collection Tales From The Script - Greatest Hits.

1 day ago
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish To Play Glastonbury

Billie Eilish has been announced as one of the headliners of the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

2 days ago
Joe Matera performs at Memo in St Kilda on Friday 17 June 2016.
Slade’s Don Powell Joins Australia’s Joe Matera New Song ‘Inside Looking Out’

Slade legend Don Powell has been revealed as the drummer on the upcoming song from Melbourne guitarist Joe Matera ‘Inside Looking Out’.

2 days ago