Justin Bieber Launches His Own Cannabis Line - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber has launched his first-ever cannabis line.

Bieber is partnering with the California-based company Palms to develop a line of pre-rolled joints, called Peaches. The name is a nod to his chart-topping hit Peaches, which references getting “weed from California”.

“Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying,” the Canadian singer told Vogue. “But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.”

A portion of the proceeds from the product will benefit Veterans Walk and Talk, a veterans advocacy group dedicated to expanding the use of cannabis and psychedelics. Funds will also support the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit focused on freeing those imprisoned for marijuana possession, and the Eaze Momentum Accelerator, which supports people from marginalised groups breaking into the cannabis industry.

The co-founder of Palms, Noah Annes, said the company was excited to partner with Bieber due to his “openness about his mental health struggles”.

“With Justin’s help shining the spotlight on these important topics, we hope to inspire others to talk more freely about both mental health and cannabis consumption,” Annes said in an interview with Vogue. “Together, we will be able to further our message of utilising cannabis in a functional and meaningful way, allowing it to be a light in the dark – and also, a really enjoyable time.”

