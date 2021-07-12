Justin Bieber Plays Three Vegas Shows In 24 Hours - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber tripled up in Las Vegas over the weekend, performing three shows in two days.

Bieber was the guest of honour for the multi-day opening festivities of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, and hit the stage three times within 24 hours at various venues located at Wynn.

His first gig was on Friday at the Encore Theater, and featured an 18-song set, during which The Kid LAROI joined the headliner for their new song, Stay.

Bieber also performed surprise sets at the XS Nightclub and Delilah, following Saturday night’s UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

He wasn’t the only star to hit the new club – his wife Hailey, Kendall Jenner, Brazilian singer Anitta, Dave Chappelle, Tyga, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Fox also attended the after-fight party. Meanwhile, Drake checked out the new supper club on Friday night, and singer/actress Andra Day performed three songs at the venue on Thursday.

