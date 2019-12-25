Justin Bieber To Resurrect In 2020

Justin Bieber has new music from 2020 and a tour to go with it.

Bieber will kick off his 2020 tour in Seattle in May. The single ‘Yummy’ is coming January 3 and here is the video to tease it.

‘Yummy’ will be featured on Bieber’s upcoming yet-to-be named fifth album. Justin’s last album was ‘Purpose’ in 2015. His first album ‘My World 2.0’ was released in 2010 when he had just turned 16.

While Bieber has been staying away from his own songs, he has been working with others. This year he released ‘I Don’t Care’ with Ed Sheeran.

However, for a truly satisfying Justin Bieber video what that scene from CSI when they shoot the crap out of him.

