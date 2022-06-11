Justin Bieber Updates Fans With Video Of His Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Situation - Noise11.com

Justin Bieber has shared with his fans news that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he says in the message on Instagram. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin has been forced off the road as a result of the syndrome. “I am physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare disorder that affects the ear or the mouth and causes paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy). The disorder was first diagnosed b James Ramsay Hunt, in 1907.

