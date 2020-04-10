 Justin Timberlake Has Just Discovered 24/7 Parenting Is Actually A Thing - Noise11.com
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Justin Timberlake Has Just Discovered 24/7 Parenting Is Actually A Thing

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2020

in News

Justin Timberlake, who has four-year-old son Silas Randall with his wife Jessica Biel, has confessed he has spent the coronavirus pandemic lockdown “mostly commiserating” not getting a chance to have some time to himself.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, he said: “We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24 hour parenting is just not human. He gets a look … I’m like, ‘All right, cool, let’s take a [20]. All right, I got you.'”

Meanwhile, Justin previously confessed he sometimes feels “inept” when his son wants his mother rather than him and admits it left him feeling “bad for a moment” before he realises each parent offers their son something different.

Writing in his new book, ‘Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me’, he shared: “My son sometimes wants his mom; he just doesn’t want me. I can’t give him what he needs, sometimes, and he pushes me away. I’ll feel bad for a moment. I’ll feel inept. Why can’t I help him? Why doesn’t he love me? I have to remind myself that of course he loves me. But she’s his mother, and that’s who he wants right now.”

When Silas was first born, the ‘Say Something’ singer and his spouse were keen to keep him out of the spotlight and “away from people”, and Justin explained in his book that it felt “invigorating” to start that new chapter in his life.

He wrote: “It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me. It’s no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child – a family. It’s terrifying. It’s invigorating. It’s more meaningful than anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Buble Is Homeschooling His Children

Michael Buble is getting to grips with homeschooling his children as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

5 hours ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Is Helping Her Medical Mum As Coronavirus Volunteer

Rita Ora decided she had to volunteer to help Britain battle the coronavirus after seeing how returning to work affected her psychiatrist mum.

6 hours ago
Leon Bridges, music news, noise11.com
Leon Bridges and John Mayer Team For The COVID-19 Relief Fund

Leon Bridges has joined forces with John Mayer to help raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

8 hours ago
Rihanna, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Rihanna and Jack Dorsey Donate To Domestic Violence Victims In COVID-19 Pandemic

Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation have joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack, 43, to send the huge sum to the Mayor's Fund to "address a surge in domestic violence" in LA during the coronavirus lockdown.

12 hours ago
The Pretenders
The Pretenders To Release Rockin’ ‘Love For Hate’ Album In July

The 11th album for The Pretenders ‘Hate For Sale’ will be released on 17 July, 2020.

3 days ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
National Indigenous Music Awards To Be Online Only During COVID-19 Crisis

The National Indigenous Music Awards are pleased to announce in the face of the COVID19 pandemic, that they will continue in 2020, reacting to a climate where celebrating and shining a light on First Nations artists is even more important than ever. Opening their nominations today, the NIMAs are ready to face the challenge of building and supporting community in a changed world.

3 days ago
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
R. Kelly Denied Early Release

A New York judge has shot down R. Kelly's bid for an early prison release amid coronavirus concerns.

3 days ago