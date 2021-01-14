 Justin Timberlake To Play For President Biden - Noise11.com
Justin Timberlake To Play For President Biden

by Music-News.com on January 15, 2021

in News

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato will help to celebrate Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States during a star-studded TV special.

Timberlake will be joined by collaborator Ant Clemons to perform their new song Better Days, while rocker Jon Bon Jovi will also be taking the stage on 20 January.

Tom Hanks will serve as the host for the 90-minute event, called Celebrating America, which will be held in lieu of the traditional in-person festivities due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Discussing the upcoming U.S. special on breakfast show Today, Timberlake said: “It feels like the theme of 2021 is redemption, so I’m very excited… (I’m) incredibly excited, what an honour.”

A variety of other celebrities are also expected to take part with pre-recorded appearances as they help Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris kick off their historic first term in office.

The inauguration will mark the end of Donald’s Trump time in the White House.

