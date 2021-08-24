Kacey Musgraves ‘star-crossed’ Movie To Premiere In September - Noise11.com

Kacey Musgraves has created a 50-minute movie version of her upcoming album ‘star-crossed’. The movie will premiere on Paramount+ in September.

‘star-crossed’ is the fourth album for Kacey Musgraves. The film is described as “a modern day tragedy in three acts”. Musgraves created the album after her divorce from musician Ruston Kelly. The couple met at the Blue Bird Café in Nashville and divorced in 2020.

The ‘star-crossed’ movie was directed by Bardia Zeinali. It was shot over a 10 day period in Los Angeles and features cameos from Eugene Levy, Princess Nokia and Meg Stalter.

Kacey’s last album ‘Golden Hour’ won four Grammy Awards in 2019 including Album of the Year.

‘star-crossed’ the movie will premiere on Paramount+ on 10 September.

star-crossed track listing:

1. star-crossed

2. good wife

3. cherry blossom

4. simple times

5. if this was a movie..

6. justified

7. angel

8. breadwinner

9. camera roll

10. easier said

11. hookup scene

12. keep lookin’ up

13. what doesn’t kill me

14. there is a light

15. gracias a la vida

