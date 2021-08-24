Kacey Musgraves ‘star-crossed’ Movie To Premiere In September - Noise11.com

Kacey Musgraves has created a 50-minute movie version of her upcoming album ‘star-crossed’. The movie will premiere on Paramount+ in September.
‘star-crossed’ is the fourth album for Kacey Musgraves. The film is described as “a modern day tragedy in three acts”. Musgraves created the album after her divorce from musician Ruston Kelly. The couple met at the Blue Bird Café in Nashville and divorced in 2020.
The ‘star-crossed’ movie was directed by Bardia Zeinali. It was shot over a 10 day period in Los Angeles and features cameos from Eugene Levy, Princess Nokia and Meg Stalter.
Kacey’s last album ‘Golden Hour’ won four Grammy Awards in 2019 including Album of the Year.
‘star-crossed’ the movie will premiere on Paramount+ on 10 September.
star-crossed track listing:
1. star-crossed
2. good wife
3. cherry blossom
4. simple times
5. if this was a movie..
6. justified
7. angel
8. breadwinner
9. camera roll
10. easier said
11. hookup scene
12. keep lookin’ up
13. what doesn’t kill me
14. there is a light
15. gracias a la vida
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook