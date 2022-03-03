 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Finalise Divorce - Noise11.com
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Finalise Divorce

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2022

in News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly finalised their divorce.

Kardashian officially filed to end her union with West in February 2021, and after months of negotiations, editors at TMZ reported on Wednesday that the divorce had been signed off by a judge.

According to the outlet, Kim and Kanye are both now legally single, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star choosing to drop “West” from her surname.

Kanye’s lawyer, Chris Melcher, also requested the reimbursement of funds that are to be divided up “in case either of them dies,” a condition the judge granted.

However, the judge denied requests relating to assets Kim has in trust and that she chooses to remarry, she will “waive marital privilege”. Marital privilege protects communications privately disclosed between a married couple.

Kim and Kanye, 44, started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014. They share four children – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm.

The beauty entrepreneur was also briefly married to Kris Humphries in 2011 and to Damon Thomas from 2000 until 2003. She is currently dating Pete Davidson, while Kanye has most recently been linked to model Chaney Jones.

music-news.com

