Kanye West Banned From The Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Kanye West. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West Banned From The Grammy Awards

by Paul Cashmere on March 21, 2022

in News

Kanye West has been barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards due to “concerning online behaviour”.

A representative for West verified reports first speculated about by editors at The Blast on Saturday.

Responding to a request from Variety, in which a reporter sent a link to the original article, the spokesperson simply commented, “This is confirmed.”

The rep also indicated that the artist’s team received a phone call from a Recording Academy executive on Friday to inform them that he would be pulled from the performer line-up due to his “concerning online behaviour”.

According to Variety, Kanye was not in the first list of announced artists but may have been announced in the second round.

“Our sources say Kanye’s team isn’t surprised by the decision,” editors at The Blast claimed.

West has hit headlines in recent weeks due to his comments about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, his efforts to increase his custody over his four children, and using a racial slur in a social media post about ceremony host Trevor Noah.

Representatives for the Recording Academy have not yet responded to the reports.

