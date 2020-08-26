 Kanye West Fails At Wyoming Nomination - Noise11.com
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West Fails At Wyoming Nomination

by Music-News.com on August 27, 2020

in News

Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

The rapper has set up home with wife Kim Kardashian in the Cowboy State by buying a mega-ranch – but will not take his Birthday Party presidential campaign there after missing a Monday deadline to submit signatures, USA Today reports.

However, according to TheHill.com, he has secured a spot in the key swing state of Minnesota, as well as musical rival Taylor Swift’s home state of Tennessee. He will also be on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont, but failed to make it in Missouri after submitting just 6,557 of the 10,000 signatures required.

As a third-party candidate who will not appear on the ballot in many states, West has no realistic path to winning the 270 electoral college votes that would send him to The White House – leading to accusations he is running a spoiler campaign to help U.S. President Donald Trump defeat his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The rapper is a one-time supporter of the billionaire politician and reports have linked operatives from Trump’s Republican Party to West’s campaign.

The hip-hop star said in an interview with Forbes earlier this month that he is “not denying” that his campaign was meant to damage Biden, who he has criticised.

In addition to not making the ballot in his adopted home of Wyoming, the musician also failed to qualify in his native Illinois.

The election takes place in November.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Casanovas
The Casanovas Discuss AC/DC As ‘Reptilian Overlord’ Is Released

AC/DC’s fifth album ‘Let There Be Rock’ came just two years and one month after the release of their debut album. The Casanova’s fifth album (counting the first EP) comes 20 years after the first. The Casanova’s Tommy Boyce and Damo Campbell’s minds were blow by that fun fact.

1 day ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Chucks A Wobbly Over Ohio Snub

Kanye West is suing Ohio's elections chief after he was denied a spot on the state's presidential ballot.

2 days ago
Mick Hart
Australian Singer Songwriter Mick Hart Has Passed Away

Mick Hart, the ARIA nominated Australian singer songwriter, has passed away. No further details are available.

3 days ago
Justin Townes Earle at Noise11.com, music news, noise11.com
Justin Townes Earle Cause of Death Likely Was An Overdose

The Cause of Death for country singer Justin Townes Earle was most likely a drug overdose, according to Nashville Police.

3 days ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Cornell Estate Distances From Biopic

A representative for Chris Cornell's estate has distanced his family from Black Days, an upcoming biopic focusing on the tragic star's demise.

4 days ago
Kev Carmody performs at the Zoo Twilight Series Melbourne Zoo on Saturday 28 January 2017.
Kev Carmody Says Don’t Tear Statues Down

Indigenous music legend Kev Carmody rejects the concept of tearing down statues of British invaders like Captain Cook. He tells Noise11 they should stay as a reminder of what happened.

4 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Brandon Flowers Wrote The New Killers Album In Lockdown

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers used the Covid-19 lockdown to pen a new album - even though the group only released their latest record on Friday.

4 days ago