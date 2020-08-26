Kanye West Fails At Wyoming Nomination

Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming.

The rapper has set up home with wife Kim Kardashian in the Cowboy State by buying a mega-ranch – but will not take his Birthday Party presidential campaign there after missing a Monday deadline to submit signatures, USA Today reports.

However, according to TheHill.com, he has secured a spot in the key swing state of Minnesota, as well as musical rival Taylor Swift’s home state of Tennessee. He will also be on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont, but failed to make it in Missouri after submitting just 6,557 of the 10,000 signatures required.

As a third-party candidate who will not appear on the ballot in many states, West has no realistic path to winning the 270 electoral college votes that would send him to The White House – leading to accusations he is running a spoiler campaign to help U.S. President Donald Trump defeat his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The rapper is a one-time supporter of the billionaire politician and reports have linked operatives from Trump’s Republican Party to West’s campaign.

The hip-hop star said in an interview with Forbes earlier this month that he is “not denying” that his campaign was meant to damage Biden, who he has criticised.

In addition to not making the ballot in his adopted home of Wyoming, the musician also failed to qualify in his native Illinois.

The election takes place in November.

