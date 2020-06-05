Kanye West Pays George Floyd's Sons Education Fees - Noise11.com

Kanye West has set up a college fund for the daughter of George Floyd as part of a generous donation drive.

Kanye has promised to fully cover the tuition fees for Floyd’s six-year-old girl, Gianna, after the Minnesota resident died at the hands of a white police officer last week.

In addition, Kanye has stepped up and donated a total of $2 million (£1.6 million) to date to Floyd’s family, and the relatives of fellow slain African-Americans Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, to help with legal fees as they fight for justice for their loved ones.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was fatally shot in her own home in March after police in Louisville, Kentucky stormed the property without warning, as part of a “no-knock warrant” case, while Arbery was jogging in Georgia in February, when he was gunned down by armed white residents.

According to TMZ, Kanye has also been busy pledging his financial support to a number of black business owners across the U.S., particularly in his native Chicago, Illinois, as they struggle to stay afloat in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown and the civil unrest sparked by Floyd’s death.

