Kanye West Says He Wants To Be America’s El Presidenté

Kanye West has proclaimed that he will vie for president in the upcoming U.S. election.

West took to Twitter on America’s Independence Day to re-announce his plan to run for the White House in November.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” Kanye tweeted, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag ‘2020VISION’.

The tweet affirmed a previous statement made West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards when he declared his intentions to gun for the Oval Office.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye has previously met with Donald Trump at the White House and endorsed the divisive President.

It is not clear what prompted his decision to run for the top office this year, and take on both Trump and top Democrat Joe Biden.

Kanye’s presidential bid tweet stirred a range of reactions. The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, showed her backing by retweeting the message, while tech billionaire Elon Musk gave his pal his ‘full support’. Actress Rose McGowan claimed she would ‘support this mission’, and rapper Ty Dolla $ign replied, ‘Ye for president’.

However, many other celebrities poked fun at Kanye’s political run.

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Bob Saget mocked the announcement by jesting they are running for the top job too.

Haddish joked she was recruiting fellow funnyman Dave Chappelle to be her candidate for Vice President: “I too am running for president of the United States! 2020VISION,” she tweeted, adding, “Well this just in Dave Chappelle will be my running mate 2020Vision. So HaddishChappelle2020.”

Saget also threw his hat into the ring, asking his followers, “Should I run for President too? I don’t (know) much about anything.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments