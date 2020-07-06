 Kanye West Says He Wants To Be America's El Presidenté - Noise11.com
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kanye West Says He Wants To Be America’s El Presidenté

by Music-News.com on July 7, 2020

in News

Kanye West has proclaimed that he will vie for president in the upcoming U.S. election.

West took to Twitter on America’s Independence Day to re-announce his plan to run for the White House in November.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” Kanye tweeted, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag ‘2020VISION’.

The tweet affirmed a previous statement made West at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards when he declared his intentions to gun for the Oval Office.

Kanye has previously met with Donald Trump at the White House and endorsed the divisive President.

It is not clear what prompted his decision to run for the top office this year, and take on both Trump and top Democrat Joe Biden.

Kanye’s presidential bid tweet stirred a range of reactions. The rapper’s wife, Kim Kardashian, showed her backing by retweeting the message, while tech billionaire Elon Musk gave his pal his ‘full support’. Actress Rose McGowan claimed she would ‘support this mission’, and rapper Ty Dolla $ign replied, ‘Ye for president’.

However, many other celebrities poked fun at Kanye’s political run.

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Bob Saget mocked the announcement by jesting they are running for the top job too.

Haddish joked she was recruiting fellow funnyman Dave Chappelle to be her candidate for Vice President: “I too am running for president of the United States! 2020VISION,” she tweeted, adding, “Well this just in Dave Chappelle will be my running mate 2020Vision. So HaddishChappelle2020.”

Saget also threw his hat into the ring, asking his followers, “Should I run for President too? I don’t (know) much about anything.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kasabian, music news, noise11.com
Tom Meighan Quits Kasabian

Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has left the band after struggling with "personal issues that have affected his behaviour".

6 hours ago
Ryan Adams. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ryan Adams Apologises For His Sexual Assault Accusers

Ryan Adams has issued an apology for his past behaviour after being accused of sexual and psychological abuse by multiple women.

7 hours ago
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2
Pharrell Has A Netflix Special On The Way

Pharrell Williams is bringing gospel music from his Virginia hometown to Netflix in a new TV series.

10 hours ago
Evanescence
The New Evanescence Video Was Shot On iPhones

The video for ‘The Game Is Over’, the new song from Evanescence, was all shot on iPhones.

22 hours ago
Kacey Musgraves
Kasey Musgraves Files For Divorce

Country star Kacey Musgraves has called it quits with her musician husband Ruston Kelly.

1 day ago
Elton John and PNAU Good Morning To The Night images photo Noise11.com
PNAU And Elton John To Release Second Volume Of Elton Reinventions

Nick Littlemore has confirmed that PNAU are working again with Elton John on a second volume of remixed reinventions of Elton’s catalogue.

5 days ago
Guy Sebastian - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Guy Sebastian’s Manager Titus Day Arrested On Fraud Charges

Guy Sebastian’s longtime manager Titus Day was arrested Wednesday night over alleged fraud charges against the singer.

5 days ago