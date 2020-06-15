Kanye West To Launch Cosmetics Line

Kanye West is reportedly set to expand his Yeezy empire to include skincare and cosmetics.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper’s legal team recently filed for a series of trademarks related to the beauty industry, with the application covering make-up, face masks, false eyelashes, moisturisers, haircare, perfume, and nail polish.

In addition, the filing included hygiene products like toothpaste and deodorant, as well as more unusual items, like scented pine cones. Representatives for Kanye have not yet commented on the report.

But this isn’t the first time the superstar has considered venturing into the beauty world, as back in 2017, he filed documents seeking to trademark the rights to DONDA cosmetics – named after his late mother. However, the project never came to fruition.

Several members of Kanye’s extended family have already made their mark on the industry. His wife Kim Kardashian founded her successful KKW Beauty and KKW fragrance businesses in 2017, with the company estimated to have raked in more than $100 million (£80 million) in revenue the following year.

And the reality TV star’s younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, has made a fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics brand, having signed a deal to sell a majority stake to executives at U.S. beauty giant Coty worth approximately $600 million (£479 million) late last year.

Earlier this month, Kanye came in second place behind Kylie on Forbes magazine’s highest-paid celebrity list for 2020, having raked in an estimated $170 million (£135 million) thanks to his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

