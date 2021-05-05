Karnivool Drop Live Track Ahead of LiveStream - Noise11.com

Karnivool have slipped out a live video of ‘Goliath’ ahead of their upcoming Livestream event on 12 May.

‘The Decade of Sound Awake’ livestream has been put together in place of the Sound Awake tour which went to shot because of the pandemic. All gigs on the tour were cancelled then rescheduled then cancelled again.

‘Goliath’ is track two from the studio album, released in 2009.

“Diving back into Sound Awake as a complete performance was a sweet reminder of the layers and complexity that make it one of our most important releases.” says frontman Ian Kenny “The music pushes and pulls in complex directions, I continue to find something new when lost in its emotional turbulence.”

The Karnivool livestream comes from the Heath Ledger Theatre in Perth.

Times are:

12 May 2021

AU/NZ 8pm EAST

UK 8pm GMT

USA 8pm PST and again for EST.

