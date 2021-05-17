Kat Von D Has Made An Album - Noise11.com

Celebrity Tattooist Kat Von D has made her first album. ‘Love Made Me Do It’ is coming in August and the first song ‘Exorcism’ is out now.

As tattooist to the stars Kat had an impressive contact list to lean on for the album. The project features collaborators including Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio), Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Danny Lohner (Nine Inch Nails), Ladyhawke and Charo.

“Love Made Me Do It is a collection of all my hopeless romantic thoughts poured into one album,” Kat says.

“I wrote ‘Exorcism’ after having had binged on every exorcist movie that ever existed,” said Kat. “I loved the idea of tying the act of being possessed by something outside your control to what love can sometimes feel like; losing yourself in someone else, and sometimes it leaving you black and blue.”

Kat Von D is best known for the reality TV series ‘LA Ink’. The show ran for four seasons from 2007.

Kat has appeared on albums before. In 2012 she sang backing vocals for The 69 Eyes song ‘Rosary Blue’ from the album ‘X’. She sang on Prayers ‘Black Leather’ and indicated this album had been years in the making after tweeting in 2013 that Dave Grohl has joined her for the album project she first ear-marked in 2011.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments