Kate Ceberano Breaks Up With The World On 'Sweet Inspiration' - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano has covered The Beatles ‘The Long and Winding Road’ as a break-up song on her next album ‘Sweet Inspiration’.

Kate recently “broke-up” with her hometown Melbourne and relocated to Sydney. Placing ‘The Long and Winding Road’ on her album ‘Sweet Inspiration‘ is a message to Melbourne as she took the long and winding Hume Highway to Sydney.

“The Long and Winding Road’ is a song that seems to have the gravitas of time,” Kate tells Noise11.com. “Its like a person standing in the time of their life looking back and kind of claiming a connection you made once with someone. This is to my taste, this is how I feel it. Its like a hymn of her.

“I think we’ve been breaking up from the world right now. We’ve been breaking up from people, breaking up from fixed ideas of how we thought we’d be. I had to examine a type of loss in leaving a certain type of career and becoming a different type of career. I am in the middle of mourning a loss of my home while projecting towards a new kind of home be it permanent, temporary, I don’t even know yet. We are breaking up with the world and starting again. I think that that song reminds us to stary human, to grieve, to love and to stay passionate.”

‘Sweet Inspiration’ will be released in February 2021 and orders are open now with every pre-order coming with a signed poster from Kate. The first single is a song she wrote titled ‘Hold On’.

SWEET INSPIRATION Album Track List

1. If It Be Your Will (Leonard Cohen)

2. So Far Away (Carole King)

3. Sweet Inspiration (Kate Ceberano, Rick Price)

4. If These Walls Could Speak (Jimmy Webb)

5. Mirror Ball (Guy Garvey, Craig Potter, Mark Potter, Peter Turner, Richard Jupp)

6. I Honestly Love You (Peter Allen, Jeff Barry)

7. Hold On (Kate Ceberano, Rodrigo Bustos, Jess Fairlie)

8. When I Need You (Carole Bayer Sager, Albert Hammond)

9. You Needed Me (Charles Randolph Goodrum)

10. You Do Something to Me (Paul Weller)

11. I Will Always Love You (Dolly Parton)

12. The Long and Winding Road (Paul McCartney, John Lennon)

