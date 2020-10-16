 Kate Ceberano Debuts Lockdown Song Hold On and Reveals New Album ‘Sweet Inspiration’ - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano Sweet Inspiration

Kate Ceberano Debuts Lockdown Song Hold On and Reveals New Album ‘Sweet Inspiration’

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2020

in News

The 2020 lockdown has inspired Kate Ceberano to create a new song called ‘Hold On’ about what the world is going through and it will feature on her next album ‘Sweet Inspiration’.

The album came about through Sony after Denis Handlin from Sony Music and Kate Ceberano got talking at an awards show. “I have always had tremendous respect for Kate as she is a pioneer in the Australian music industry”, said Denis Handlin AO, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment Australia and New Zealand. “We are thrilled to welcome Kate back to the Sony Music family and we look forward to working with her for this new chapter of her career.”

Kate tells Noise11.com that while ‘Hold On’ came after the album was agreed to, Denis wasted no time in making sure the new song could be added. “You cut to making an album during Covid and it was a different type of context,” Kate says. “It has made the whole album feel totally different to me. To Denis’ credit, we did sign off on the album before Covid on the setlist and it didn’t have any originals at the time. Because Covid had kicked me in the guts I responded writing ‘Hold On’.

Kate says the song is also about uncertainty, about not knowing if you would even have a job when Covid was over. “With all the restrictions I was trying to maintain some optimism when I couldn’t work out what was happening. I didn’t know if this was my retirement, was I out of music now, was this the end of how we see ourselves within this music industry. Its been something definitely to overcome”.

‘Sweet Inspiration’ will be released in February but advance orders have already started. Fans who order early will also receive a signed art work from Kate.

https://jbhi.fi/485859
Watch the Noise11.com Kate Ceberano Sweet Inspiration interview with Kate talking about every song on her new album.

SWEET INSPIRATION Album Track List

  1. If It Be Your Will (Leonard Cohen)
  2. So Far Away (Carole King)
  3. Sweet Inspiration (Kate Ceberano, Rick Price)
  4. If These Walls Could Speak (Jimmy Webb)
  5. Mirror Ball (Guy Garvey, Craig Potter, Mark Potter, Peter Turner, Richard Jupp)
  6. I Honestly Love You (Peter Allen, Jeff Barry)
  7. Hold On (Kate Ceberano, Rodrigo Bustos, Jess Fairlie)
  8. When I Need You (Carole Bayer Sager, Albert Hammond)
  9. You Needed Me (Charles Randolph Goodrum)
  10. You Do Something to Me (Paul Weller)
  11. I Will Always Love You (Dolly Parton)
  12. The Long and Winding Road (Paul McCartney, John Lennon)

Noise11.com

