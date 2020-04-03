Kate Ceberano To Play Memo Music Hall’s First Live Stream Event Sunday

Kate Ceberano will be the very first artist for Memo Music Hall’s new live streaming series.

Kate was due to perform at Memo Music Hall in April. That show has now been rescheduled for October.

Renegade Films , the makers of RocKwiz, will live-stream music events from the iconic St Kilda venue .

Simon Myers and Leitica Maher, who run Memo Music Hall, said “We feel it is important to continue to support artists and the live music industry at this time, and give music lovers an event to look forward to that is live and safely intimate. This is the first of many others we are planning into the future. The cost has been

deliberately kept at a low $10 for this show, and the fees are split between MEMO, Renegade Films

and the artists.”

Tickets for the digitally streamed concert are available here or just click on

www.memomusichall.com.au and follow the links.

KATE CEBERANO & CO.Sunday 5 April at 7.30pm.

