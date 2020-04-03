 Kate Ceberano To Play Memo Music Hall’s First Live Stream Event Sunday - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano performs at APIA Good Times Tour at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Saturday 28 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com

Kate Ceberano performs at APIA Good Times Tour at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Saturday 28 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com

Kate Ceberano To Play Memo Music Hall’s First Live Stream Event Sunday

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2020

in News

Kate Ceberano will be the very first artist for Memo Music Hall’s new live streaming series.

Kate was due to perform at Memo Music Hall in April. That show has now been rescheduled for October.

Renegade Films , the makers of RocKwiz, will live-stream music events from the iconic St Kilda venue .

Simon Myers and Leitica Maher, who run Memo Music Hall, said “We feel it is important to continue to support artists and the live music industry at this time, and give music lovers an event to look forward to that is live and safely intimate. This is the first of many others we are planning into the future. The cost has been
deliberately kept at a low $10 for this show, and the fees are split between MEMO, Renegade Films
and the artists.”

Tickets for the digitally streamed concert are available here or just click on
www.memomusichall.com.au and follow the links.

KATE CEBERANO & CO.Sunday 5 April at 7.30pm.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Graham Trottman The Playboys Memo Music Hall St Kilda Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606-006 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Normie Rowe and The Playboys Memo Music Hall Melbourne150606 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Gleeson of The Angels Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Gleeson To Stream ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree AgainThis Sunday

Dave Gleeson will turn his streaming performance ‘Dave Gleeson In Front Of One Tree’ into a mini-series (sort of) with Part 2 coming this Sunday (5 April).

2 hours ago
Melbourne Recital Centre
Melbourne Recital Centre To Remain Closed Until At Least June 2020

Melbourne Recital Centre have announced the following in regards to opening hours and when shows will return:

9 hours ago
Symphonica: Armand Van Helden and the MSO at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday 27 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Shuts Downs 2020 Season Until At Least July

A statement from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra:

9 hours ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate Release First New Music In Eight Years

Something For Kate have released ‘Situation Room’, the band’s first new music in eight years.

1 day ago
Icehouse photo by Serge Thomann
Perth’s By The C Rescheduled For November

Zaccaria Concerts & Touring are excited to announce that in response to the global coronavirus pandemic 2020, BY THE C featuring Icehouse, which was to be held on April 5 in Perth, is now being rescheduled to Saturday 7th November, 2020. It will still be held at the same venue - City Beach Oval.

1 day ago
Slava and Sharon Grigoryan
Adelaide Guitar Festival Cancelled

Adelaide Guitar Festival cannot go ahead in 2020, due to the ongoing public health emergency of COVID-19. The closure of Adelaide Festival Centre venues to the public, the ban on public gatherings and interstate and international travel restrictions have significantly impacted our artists and programming.

1 day ago
Peter Andre
Peter Andre In Isolation After Son Develops COVID-19 Symptoms

Peter Andre has revealed he and his other kids - Princess, Amelia and Theo - are following the guidelines and self-isolating after Junior, 14, revealed he was feeling under the weather.

2 days ago