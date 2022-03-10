Kate Miller-Heidke Releases Heartbreaking Song About Child Abuse ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’ - Noise11.com

Australian singer songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke has addressed the evils of child abuse by detailing her personal experiences in a new song ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’.
Kate told fans in a post to her socials,
“I usually say this song is about dancing on the grave of an arsehole.
“My latest album ‘Child in Reverse’ is about childhood. One thing that happened to me when I was a very young child (from the ages of 4-6) was that I was sexually abused by my great grandfather Archibald Barnes. He was a paedophile and a serial offender. I wasn’t the first or the last. (Although obviously my family didn’t know it at the time, and didn’t find out until some years later.)
“This song is about how I felt when he died. Ultimately it’s a really empowering song to sing.
“I probably wouldn’t have been so open about this without the examples of Grace Tame and Brittany Higgins, but the most important inspiration was Jaguar Jonze, with whom I had a very deep conversation the morning this song was written. She described some very shocking things that happened to her as a child, and I felt very connected to her, and full of admiration for her resilience too – that’s when the song title ‘You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore’ popped into my head.
“I think it’s one of the most powerful songs I’ve written, and it’s a privilege to sing it with Jaguar Jonze, who transformed the track with her potent raw energy”.
Kate Miller-Heidke will tour Australia with Emily Wurramara in July.
Wednesday 6 July
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
Friday 8 July
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 9 July
Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS
Tuesday 12 July
West Gippsland Arts Centre | Warragul, VIC
Thursday 14 July
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC
Friday 15 July
Costa Hall | Geelong, VIC
Saturday 16 July
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Tuesday 19 July
Cairns Performing Arts Centre | Cairns, QLD
Thursday 21 July
Anita’s Theatre | Wollongong, NSW
Friday 22 July
Sydney Coliseum Theatre | Western Sydney, NSW
Saturday 23 July
Newcastle City Hall | Newcastle, NSW
Tuesday 26 July
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Thursday 28 July
Darwin Entertainment Centre | Darwin, NT
ALL SHOWS ALL AGES
This event is recommended for patrons aged 16+
*Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
