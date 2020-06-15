 Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas To Play Rock The Vote Concert - Noise11.com
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas To Play Rock The Vote Concert

by Music-News.com on June 16, 2020

in News

Katy Perry and Black Eyed Peas will co-headline the forthcoming Rock the Vote virtual concert to encourage American citizens to cast their ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

The event, scheduled to take place on Thursday, has been described as “a mix of performances and messages,” and will also feature stars including Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, Ne-Yo, Saweetie, Bebe Rexha, Skylar Astin, Dove Cameron, and Sofia Carson.

“I’m excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers,” Daisies hitmaker Perry said in a statement. “The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.”

Ne-Yo added: “We are seeing the urgency for change in America happening in real time. This is the moment for us to use the most important tool on the planet to fight for that change… our right to vote. Our democracy needs our voices.

“Voting is the moment to be the voice for injustice and for equality. But most importantly, to be the voice for humanity. We cannot let each other down in the local elections or on Nov. 3. To vote is to be the voice for our future.”

Rosario Dawson will co-host the show, alongside Dear White People’s Logan Browning, Chuck D, and Eve. The event kicks off Rock the Vote’s partnership with Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote, March For Our Lives and other organisations “to register and mobilise 200,000 new voters over the summer” through its Democracy Summer 2020 initiative.

The U.S. presidential election will take place on 3 November.

