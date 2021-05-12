Katy Perry Has A Pokemon Tune Coming - Noise11.com

Katy Perry will release a new track inspired by her love of Pokemon on Friday.

Katy announced plans to partner with Pokemon as part of a star-studded programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the popular Japanese computer and card game franchise at the beginning of 2021, revealing Pokemon has been a “constant” in her life.

And now her Pokemon 25: The Album contribution, Electric, is to be released. The project will also feature songs by J Balvin and Post Malone, who previously released his version of Hootie & the Blowfish’s Only Wanna Be with You for the album.

“I know y’all have been waiting for this one and it’s almost here!” Perry announced on social media on Tuesday (11May21). “Presave ELECTRIC my collab for @pokemon’s 25th anniversary (sic)!”

