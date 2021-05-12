 Katy Perry Has A Pokemon Tune Coming - Noise11.com
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Katy Perry Has A Pokemon Tune Coming

by Music-News.com on May 12, 2021

in News

Katy Perry will release a new track inspired by her love of Pokemon on Friday.

Katy announced plans to partner with Pokemon as part of a star-studded programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the popular Japanese computer and card game franchise at the beginning of 2021, revealing Pokemon has been a “constant” in her life.

And now her Pokemon 25: The Album contribution, Electric, is to be released. The project will also feature songs by J Balvin and Post Malone, who previously released his version of Hootie & the Blowfish’s Only Wanna Be with You for the album.

“I know y’all have been waiting for this one and it’s almost here!” Perry announced on social media on Tuesday (11May21). “Presave ELECTRIC my collab for @pokemon’s 25th anniversary (sic)!”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Watch Pink’s All I Know So Far Trailer

Pink has a documentary ‘All I Know So Far’ all set to stream and a new song to go along with it.

10 hours ago
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Oasis Knebworth Doco Is On The Way

Oasis are set to release a feature-length documentary about their iconic Knebworth shows.

11 hours ago
Rag n Bone
Rag’n’Bone Man and Pink Team For Charity Single

Rag'n'Bone Man and Pink are set to release 'Anywhere Away From Here' as a charity single.

11 hours ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Named Billboard Artist Of The Decade

Rap superstar Drake will be feted with the Artist of the Decade honour at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

11 hours ago
Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Listen to new Modest Mouse ‘We Are Between’

Modest Mouse has new music ‘We Are Between’.

2 days ago
The Superjesus
The Superjesus To Tour Jet Age 20th Anniversary

The Superjesus will head out across Australia in October to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Jet Age’.

2 days ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Release Their 200th Live Album

Pearl Jam has once again made history, releasing a digital collection of music from a staggering 186 live shows that includes 5,404 individual tracks.

2 days ago