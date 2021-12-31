 Katy Perry Kicks Off Her Vegas Residency - Noise11.com
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Katy Perry Kicks Off Her Vegas Residency

by Paul Cashmere on December 31, 2021

in News

Katy Perry’s ‘Katy Perry: Play’ has kicked off in Las Vegas.

Katy will perform at the newly opened Resort World Los Vegas for shows through to March 19. The venue holds 5000 people.

Katy dates are:
December 2021: 31
January 2022: 1, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15
March 2022: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

“As with everything I do, PLAY is massively colorful for the kids, with a deep wink for the adults,” said Katy Perry. “The show is a funny, playful trip, and was designed specifically for this theatre in Vegas. Honestly, I couldn’t ever travel this show from arena to arena. These sets are larger than life – literally – and the perfect excuse to wake up in Vegas.”

The ‘Katy Perry: Play’ setlist is:

Henry The Horror
E.T.
Chained to the Rhythm
Dark Horse
Not the End of the World

Flushed
California Gurls
Hot n Cold / Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) (Medley)
Waking Up in Vegas

Eat Me
Bon appétit
Daisies
I Kissed a Girl

Trashun
Lost / Part of Me / Wide Awake
Never Really Over
Swish Swish

When I’m Gone / Walking on Air (Medley)

Perry Playland
Teenage Dream
Smile
Roar

Encore:
The Greatest Love of All (George Benson cover)
Firework

