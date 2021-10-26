 Katy Perry Releases Cover Of The Beatles 'All You Need Is Love' - Noise11.com
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Katy Perry Releases Cover Of The Beatles ‘All You Need Is Love’

by Music-News.com on October 27, 2021

in News

Katy Perry has released a cover of The Beatles classic ‘All You Need Is Love’ to raise funds for Baby2Baby.

Perry – who became a mother for the first time to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she has with fiance Orlando Bloom, in August 2020 – performs her take on the legendary Liverpool band’s 1967 hit in Gap’s holiday campaign commercial.

And she has teamed up with Spotify to donate $1 of every stream of the track to the non-profit, which provides children living in poverty in Los Angeles with essentials such as diapers and clothes.

Alongside a clip from the TV advert, former Gap shop assistant Katy announced on Instagram: “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a @markromanek-directed holiday campaign dreams do come true!

“And @gap is also helping to make dreams come true for @baby2baby.

“Starting today, Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad – up to $100,000 USD – to support @baby2baby’s mission to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country.? Link in bio to listen + help one of my fav causes (sic)”

Meanwhile, Katy recently compared being a mother to being a pop star.

Perry said: “So so proud to be her mother. It’s an experience unlike any other. Now that I’m a mom my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star.

“You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor, and your boobs are always out.”

Katy previously described her daughter Daisy as the “greatest gift”.

Speaking last year, the star said: “I think what children do, in general, is teach you that all you need is love.”

The ‘Firework’ singer also explained how she has had to “strike a balance” since becoming a mother.

Katy shared: “I made a conscious decision to become a mother, but I didn’t know until I became a mother that you have to strike a balance. [Motherhood is] all the clichés and more. Let me tell you as someone who has done and seen everything, there’s nothing better than having a beautiful, pure child. They’re just the epitome of love.”

music-news.com

