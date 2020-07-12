 Katy Perry Shares New Album Artwork - Noise11.com
Katy Perry Shares New Album Artwork

by Music-News.com on July 12, 2020

in News

Katy Perry has shared the cover of her new album, Smile, with fans.

Perry sent the image of herself looking down and fed up, while wearing a red nose, to devotees via her online newsletter, and urged them to pre-order the release.

The album will drop on 14 August, which coincides with the approximate due date of Perry’s first child.

The singer recently revealed she’s planning to take a long break following the album’s release, so she can focus on motherhood and plan her wedding to fiance Orlando Bloom.

“After my child comes, I’m going to go into my own other version of quarantine”, Katy told Good Morning America, adding, “I would like this record that I’ve been working on for two years to come out and be a gift to the public, because I think they’re all gonna be dancing in the street at some point when it’s safe.”

She also admitted she started work on the new album – her fifth – when she was in a dark place two years ago, and feels the project is a kind of a rebirth.

“It’s a record about resilience and finding kinda the light at the end of the tunnel… I was kinda like clinically depressed and coming out of that and I didn’t know what my life was,” she explained.

“And now, I feel like I’ve done the work and I’m still doing the work, emotionally, spiritually, physically, psychologically” Perry reported happily, “I am gonna live and not only that, I’m gonna bring life into the world.”

