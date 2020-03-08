 Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump At The Melbourne Cricket Ground - Noise11.com
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Katy Perry Shows Off Baby Bump At The Melbourne Cricket Ground

by Music-News.com on March 9, 2020

in News

Katy Perry has performed her first show since telling the world she’s pregnant.

Katy confirmed the baby news last week by showing off her baby bump at the end of her latest video, Never Worn White.

The baby belly was on display again as Katy attended a media event for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Saturday, and she performed as a mum-to-be at the big game between Australia and India on Sunday.

Katy wore two outfits for the gig – and both showed off the fact she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Ahead of the show, the singer told fans she had sprained her wrist but didn’t go into details, while during the performance, she gushed, “I hope it’s a girl”, pointing at her belly.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram Live after sharing the happy new and told fans that the tot is due this summer.

“I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s… I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”

Meanwhile, Perry and Bloom, who is already a dad to nine-year-old Flynn, have reportedly postponed their nuptials to 2021 due to coronavirus fears in Japan, where they had hoped to tie the knot.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman

