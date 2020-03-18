 Katy Perry Wins Dark Horse Appeal - Noise11.com
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Katy Perry Wins Dark Horse Appeal

by Music-News.com on March 19, 2020

in News

Katy Perry has scored a major win in her long-running copyright battle over the song Dark Horse.

Seven months after a California jury agreed Perry, producer Lukasz Gottwald, and others had ripped off Christian rapper Marcus Gray’s track Joyful Noise, U.S. District Court Judge Christina Snyder has reversed the verdict.

Gray, aka Flame, was awarded a $2.8 million (£2.3 million) payout at the jury trial last summer, which has now been nixed by Judge Snyder, who reviewed all the evidence and disagreed with the original verdict.

“It is undisputed in this case, even viewing the evidence in the light most favourable to plaintiffs, that the signature elements of the 8-note ostinato in Joyful Noise… is not a particularly unique or rare combination,” she wrote in a ruling obtained by Billboard. “Because the sole musical phrase that plaintiffs claim infringement upon is not protectable expression, the extrinsic test is not satisfied, and plaintiffs’ infringement claim – even with the evidence construed in plaintiffs’ favour – fails as a matter of law.”

The decision comes a week after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals handed Led Zeppelin a win in another important copyright case over their rock classic Stairway to Heaven, ruling the song did not infringe on Spirit star Randy Wolfe’s song Taurus, ending a six-year legal spat.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman Katy Perry photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ellie Goulding Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ellie Goulding To Release ‘Inspiring Female’ Covers Album

Ellie Goulding would like to honour the female singers who have inspired her with an album of cover songs.

9 hours ago
The-Rolling-Stones-Ros-OGorman-photographer-Rod-Laver-Arena, Noise11,com, music news
Mick Jagger Will Have The Stones Back On The Road “When It Is Safe To Do So”

Mick Jagger will wait for a safe all-clear before The Rolling Stones return to active duty.

11 hours ago
Cedric Burnside
Cedric Burnside Cancels Remainder of Australian Tour

Cedric Burnside is another touring casualty in Australia. The rest of his Aussie tour has been cancelled.

23 hours ago
Ian Moss with Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ian Moss Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour Cancelled

Ian Moss has cancelled his Matchbook 30th Anniversary tour.

23 hours ago
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
The Rolling Stones Postpone North American Tour

The Rolling Stones have postponed their 2020 North American tour.

24 hours ago
Violent Femmes
Violent Femmes Reschedule Australian Tour To November

The Violent Femmes Australian tour, due to start in Tasmania this weekend, has been moved to November.

2 days ago
Eilen Jewell
Eilen Jewell Australian Tour Postponed

Due to the national travel restrictions now in place due to COVID-19, it is with regret that Love Police Touring has today announced the re-scheduling of the forthcoming Eilen Jewell tour that was due to commence this Thursday, March 19th.

3 days ago