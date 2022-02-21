Keith Richards Previews ‘Demon’ Lyric Video - Noise11.com

Keith Richards has premiered a lyric video for the 30-year old track ‘Demon’ ahead of the 30th anniversary reissue of his second album ‘Main Offender’.

Richards co-wrote ‘Demon’ with drummer Steve Jordan, who was recruited to the Rolling Stones line-up for the 2021 dates across America.

‘Main Offender’ was released in 1992. Richards has only released three solo albums across his career. The follow-up to ‘Main Offender’ titled ‘Crosseyed Heart’ took 23 years.

Richards said, “This is the second time around and the Winos are kind of developing…If I hadn’t have taken the Winos on the road, this record would probably have been totally different than it is. I tried to avoid making too much sense on this record because to me that ambiguity and mystery, and a little provocation to make you think, is something far more powerful and more important than just wagging your finger and saying, ‘I know what he’s saying don’t do this, do that.’ If you’re a musician, silence is your canvas and you never want to fill-in the whole thing because then you’ve just covered it all… One of the most interesting parts about music is where you don’t play.”

The extended edition of ‘Main Offender’ will include the previously unreleased live album ‘Live In London ‘92’.

The 30th anniversary edition of ‘Main Offender’ will be released on 18 March 2022.

