 Keith Urban On How The Pandemic Effects Him - Noise11.com
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Keith Urban On How The Pandemic Effects Him

by Music-News.com on May 1, 2020

in News

Keith Urban says he has been struggling to cope amid the global health crisis, as staying indoors as part of the new social distancing guidelines has meant his “artistic confidence” has been stifled.

He said: “Someone the other day, I just called someone on the phone and they’re like, ‘Hey, Hey, how you doing?’ I said, ‘That’s such a complicated question these days. Would you start with something easier?’

“I discovered that I derive too much of my artistic confidence from playing live and being in the studio and when those two things got taken out from under me, it affected my centre as a creative person, so I had to figure my way back to that creative place with confidence. That took a little while.”

And Keith – who has 11-year-old Sunday Rose and nine-year-old Margaret Faith with his wife Nicole Kidman – likened his mental state to that of a scene in ‘Dumb and Dumber’, as he joked he was left “quivering in the corner” at the prospect of being unable to tour until the pandemic has subsided.

He added: “Remember Jim Carrey’s character in ‘Dumb and Dumber’ in the bathroom stall when he’s sucking his thumb, quivering in the corner. That’s about what I felt like for the first two weeks of this whole thing because, especially when it became more apparent we’re not going to be touring for a while. I’m just like, ‘Nope. What? No, no, no, no.’ Always toured. Always toured. Must tour. Trying to keep being creative in this new singular realm was a bit of a turn for me.”

To keep himself busy during his time in lockdown, Keith has been playing guitar, and has discovered he considers the skill a “hobby” beyond being part of his music career.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio, he said: “Oh yeah, I love playing [guitar]. I realised the other day, it’s not just my job, it’s my hobby. And I know that because right now it ain’t my job. I’m not earning shit doing it. But I’m still playing free shows on the old web here. So … Apparently I love doing it too. So, you know.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Slams The Release Of Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop’

Liam Gallagher is pissed off at this brother Noel for making an unreleased Oasis song available to all.

1 hour ago
The Backstreet Boys perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Friday 8 May 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Backstreet Boys Officially Postpone Australian Tour

The Backstreet Boys have postponed the Australia/New Zealand leg of their DNA World Tour until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

14 hours ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Is Selling His Sneakers For Covid-19 Fund

Eminem fans have a chance to walk in Marshall Mathers’ shoe. The rapper is auctioning off a pair of his Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt sneakers to the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

1 day ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Oasis Drop Previously Unreleased Track ‘Don’t Stop’

Oasis have released the previously unreleased song ‘Don’t Stop’.

1 day ago
Metallica photo by Ros OGorman
Metallica Working On New Music During Quarantine?

The heavy metal group's drummer has revealed he and his bandmates - James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett - have been discussing "how we can just be a band again" post-lockdown and he also teased that if they are still stuck at home in six months' time, they are bound to make their first record since 2016's 'Hardwired... to Self-Destruct'.

1 day ago
Linkin Park photo by Ros O'Gorman
Linkin Park Planned New Music Before COVID-19 Came Along

The coronavirus outbreak has forced rockers Linkin Park to press pause on the band's first new material since the death of frontman Chester Bennington.

2 days ago
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pet Shop Boys Have A Lyric Video For ‘I Don’t Wanna’

Pet Shop Boys have a lyric video for the new (and timely) ‘I Don’t Wanna’.

3 days ago