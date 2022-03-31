 Keith Urban Releases New Song 'Nightfalls' - Noise11.com
Keith Urban has released his euphoric new song, ‘Nightfalls’.

Urban is back with his first single since his mega-hit with Pink, ‘One Too Many’, from the 2020 album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’.

Keith co-wrote the new track with the man behind hits for the likes of Adele and Foo Fighters, Greg Kurstin, and Madonna collaborator Mozella.

Speaking of the track, he said: “Writing ‘Nightfalls’ with Greg Kurstin and Mozella was pure joy. Two summers have gone by with no way to tour and the desire to have that feeling again inspired every part of this song and recording. In a world so full of real struggles and fractures, I wanna try and bring something to help us exhale and be in the moment – if only for 3 mins and 41 seconds.”

The uplifting tune has been released ahead of Keith’s UK leg of his ‘Speed Of Now Tour’, which kicks off on April 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Academy.

The jaunt also sees Keith perform in North America and his native Australia.

Meanwhile, the country-pop star recently recalled the “panicked” phone call he received asking him to replace Adele after she postponed her Las Vegas residency.

Keith stepped up after the Adele was forced to cancel her shows at Caesars Palace in Sin City at the last minute after COVID hit her crew and they were “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays.

He said: “We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect. We were able to do it.

“I love that room. The stage is literally an arena, it’s insane.”

The musician scheduled five gigs between March 25 and April 2 at the world-famous Colosseum inside the iconic venue.

Adele’s run was due to kick off on January 21 but she shared an emotional video the day before and admitted she was “embarrassed” by the delay.

She said: “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.

“I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”

Adele is yet to reschedule the dates.

