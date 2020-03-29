Kelly Osbourne Updates Ozzy Osbourne Fans On Her Dad’s Health

Kelly Osbourne has shared a hopeful update on her dad Ozzy Osbourne’s treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy has been laid up since badly injuring himself and suffering from pneumonia last year, revealing he had Parkinson’s in January and scrapping his U.S. tour the following month, to head to Switzerland for treatment.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kelly, 35, opened up on her dad’s health and said that, while he’s “frustrated” by the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, he’s “doing really good” after having one stem cell treatment in Panama a few weeks ago.

“Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he’s made is mind blowing,” she shared. “He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He’s walking better. He’s talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery.”

The Fashion Police star continued: “Everything is starting to fall into place now and it has given us so much hope. We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him.

“He’s ready to get out of the house and now he can’t get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, ‘I’ve been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I’m feeling better and the world is on quarantine.'”

While Kelly’s staying away from Ozzy, 71, and mum Sharon, 67, throughout the pandemic, she assured her fans she’s been keeping in touch with them daily.

“Every day I call them and they’re giving me a list of things to watch,” she smiled. “My dad has been sending me the most disgusting memes.”

