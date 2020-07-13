Kelly Preston Dies At Age 57

Actress Kelly Preston, the wife of John Travolta, has lost her battle with breast cancer at the age of 57.

In a statement on Instagram John Travolta said, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal”.

Preston starred in more than two dozen movies including ‘Twins’ (1988), ‘Waiting To Exhale’ (1995) and ‘Jerry Maguire’ (1996). She has also appeared on numerous television shows including ‘Hawaii Five-O’, ‘Quincy, M.E.’, ‘CHiPs’ and ‘CSI: Cyber’.

In 2004 she played the mother in the Maroon 5 video ‘She Will Be Loved’.

Preston was American but started her career in Australia as a television commercial actor.

Kelly met John Travolta when they were both recruited for the 1987 movie ‘The Experts’. They married in 1991. In 2000 she also appeared in the movie ‘Battlefield Earth’ with Travolta.

Kelly was married to actor Kevin Gage from 1985 to 1987. She was engaged to Charlie Sheen for a short while in 1990.

Kelly kept her cancer private. She is survived by husband John Travolta, 20 year old daughter Ella and 9 year old son Benjamin, Her son Jett died in 2009 at age 16.

