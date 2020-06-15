 Kelly Rowland Accuses Guy Sebastian Of Cheating On The Voice - Noise11.com
Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11

Guy Sebastian, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kelly Rowland Accuses Guy Sebastian Of Cheating On The Voice

by Music-News.com on June 16, 2020

in News

Kelly Rowland has clashed with fellow The Voice judge Guy Sebastian during Monday night’s episode of the Australian version of the talent show.

The drama began when Guy turned his chair for contestant Wolf Winters, who performed a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s The Sound of Silence. Guy’s team for the show was already full, which meant he could not bring any new talent onboard.

Guy explained he intervened because he wanted to encourage Kelly to take on the performer.

The former Destiny’s Child star protested, telling Guy: “I’m looking for something specific, how’re you going to tell me what to look for on my team?” She then added: “You’re cheating. You are cheating.”

The disagreement became so heated that a producer was forced to step in and state:”The problem we have is that unless we get Kelly to take him, we potentially have to tell him that he’s not through anymore.”

Sebastian eventually agreed to take on Wolf, then lost two of his team members in the ensuing battle rounds.

The conflict is not the first time Kelly has spoken up for herself on the current season of The Voice. A week ago she pushed back at a contestant for calling her ‘beautiful’.

Both Kelly and BoyGeorge vied to work with music teacher Ricky Muscat, with Ricky eventually choosing the Culture Club frontman, stating: “George, I love you. Kelly, you’re so beautiful. The coach that I am choosing is George.”

“It is the most frustrating shit,” Rowland raged. “I don’t care who he (Ricky) would have chosen; it’s just the fact that he chose George and goes, ‘You, you’re a woman, you’re pretty’. That makes me upset. Oh, that irritates me to no end!”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Guy Sebastian, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ray Frost
Britain’s Ray Frost Finishes Off Unreleased Daryl Braithwaite Penned Song

British singer songwriter Ray Frost has recorded an unreleased song co-written by Daryl Braithwaite.

1 day ago
QMusic stART grant
Q Music Offer Grants To Queensland Musicians

QMusic will deliver $3,000 grants, on behalf of the Queensland Government and Arts Queensland to musicians and music industry workers as part of the stART Grant Program.

1 day ago
Leo Sayer photo by Ros OGorman
Leo Sayer Records Stunning Iso Song ‘How Did We Get Here’

Leo Sayer has been working on a new album while in isolation. As part of the creative process he has produced a stunning song with an essential message about the current world situation called ‘How Did We Get Here’.

2 days ago
Michael Burrows
Michael Burrows Covers Bob Dylan and George Harrison’s ‘If Not For You’

Melbourne singer/songwriter Michael Burrows has covered the George Harrison and Bob Dylan song ‘If Not For You’ for the teachers.

3 days ago
Hockey Dad
Hockey Dad To Play A Drive-in in The ‘Gong

Windang’s Hockey Dad have broken loose in Wollongong and will head to the Bulli Showground on July 31 and August 1.

3 days ago
V Festival
Restrictions Ease, Festivals Now Allowed Up To 25% Capacity

The new rule for attending music festivals has been adjusted to now allow 25% attendance at outdoor venues of up to 40,000 capacity.

4 days ago
Dion Hirini and Debra Byrne
Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini To Stream From Memo Music Hall This Weekend

Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini will perform to an audience of none from Memo Music Hall this Sunday.

4 days ago